Watch: DIU special forces struck Russian convoys in Crimea

The “ghosts” of the GUR in Crimea disrupted the railway logistics of the occupiers.

DIU fired on enemy military trains in Crimea

Another result of the combat work of the masters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea — the railway logistics facilities of the Russian occupation army were burning.

As part of the operation that took place in April 2026, GUR special forces carried out 5 targeted strikes — right during the movement of enemy freight trains, locomotives that the enemy used to transport military equipment and fuel, as well as a tanker, were hit.

Exclusive footage of successful hits on enemy targets by "Ghosts" — in the video!

Systematic combat operations aimed at disrupting and complicating the logistics of the Russian aggressor continue.