DIU revealed the results of the work of the "People's Satellite"
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Ukraine
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DIU revealed the results of the work of the "People's Satellite"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
“People's Satellite” — how it works and helps the DIU
Читати українською

“People's Satellite” is a project that was successfully launched 4 years ago as part of the initiative of the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation at the expense of caring citizens and businesses. It was then that the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine received control of the satellite of the Finnish aerospace company ICEYE and access to the database of satellite images of the ICEYE constellation. Now the DIU tells how “People's Satellite” helps destroy the Russian occupiers and their resources for waging war.

Points of attention

  •  With the capability to observe an area of up to 225 km² per image, the 'People's Satellite' serves as Ukraine's first sharp eyes in orbit, guiding military operations with precision and control over outcomes.
  • The success of the 'People's Satellite' project not only strengthens Ukraine's resilience against the Russian aggressor but also underscores the significance of collaborative efforts between civic initiatives, businesses, and government agencies in enhancing national security.

“People's Satellite” — how it works and helps the DIU

As noted by Ukrainian military intelligence, it makes it possible to destroy enemy targets worth billions of dollars.

In total, over 5,900 radar space images have been taken during the period of ICEYE's use.

What is important to understand is that the GUR space intelligence units receive fresh satellite images virtually every day.

It is thanks to them that it is possible to quickly and timely detect enemy military targets in the occupied lands and on the territory of the aggressor state of Russia, as well as to quickly destroy them.

A statement on this occasion was made by the representative of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov.

… “People’s Satellite” became Ukraine’s first sharp eyes in orbit — we see where to aim, we understand what is best to hit, we have control over the consequences of the defeats. The multi-billion dollar losses of the Russian aggressor — these are the results, including “People’s Satellite,” that strengthen our resilience, and this systematic work continues.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

According to him, SAR radar surveillance technology makes it possible to obtain images regardless of the time of day, cloudiness, or weather conditions.

Yusov points out that one image can cover an area of up to 225 km².

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