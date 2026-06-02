On the night of June 2, the aggressor country Russia was again hit by a powerful “bavovna”. This time, the “Ilysky” oil refinery, located in the Krasnodar Territory, was hit by strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Bavovna” in Russia on June 2 — what is known so far

This morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed the fact of a Ukrainian attack on Russian military targets.

Thus, the enemy agency claims that between 20:00 Moscow time on June 1 and 7:00 Moscow time on June 2, 148 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems.

This time, the air battle took place over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Smolensk regions, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, as well as the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

According to the latest data, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Refinery in the Kuban.

What is important to understand is that it is key in providing fuel to the units of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. This plant processes about 6.6 million tons of oil per year.

In addition, a fire was reported on the territory of LLC "Melzavod EDA" in the Belgorod region. This enterprise was attacked on the morning of June 2.

During the night, Ukrainian strike drones hit the railway infrastructure in occupied Dzhankoy — a large-scale fire immediately broke out there.