The body of a little boy was recovered from the rubble in Dnipro

The Russian massive attack on the Dnipro has already claimed the lives of 8 people - the body of a child born in 2023 was discovered under the rubble.
Points of attention
- Emergency services are actively working at the scene of the attacks in Dnipro, with ongoing examinations of the affected areas.
- The community is coming together to support those affected, with the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA expressing gratitude for the assistance provided to the affected townspeople.
The death toll in Dnipro continues to rise
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
According to him, the attack by Russian occupiers on the Dnieper cut short the life of a little boy.
According to the latest reports, another 35 civilians in the city were injured, including three children.
20 victims have already been hospitalized, 4 of them in serious condition.
Oleksandr Ganzha officially confirmed that all services are working at the scene of the attacks, and an examination of the territory is ongoing.
He added that fifty houses were hit by enemy fire: more than 2,000 windows were broken.
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