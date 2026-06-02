Massive Russian attack on Ukraine: 11 dead in Kyiv and Dnipro

During the night of June 2, Russian invaders carried out a new massive attack on various regions of Ukraine. As of this morning, 7 people were reported dead in Dnipro, and 4 victims of enemy strikes were reported in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- The mayor of Kyiv and the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast have confirmed the extent of the destruction and casualties.
- The international community is closely monitoring the situation and calling for an end to the violence in Ukraine.
Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on June 2 — all the details
According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and 34 others, including children, were injured in a Russian night strike on the city of Dnipro.
In addition, it is reported that 3 more civilians were injured in the neighboring town of Kamianske.
According to him, 20 injured people are currently hospitalized, 4 of them in serious condition.
In Kyiv, 4 people were killed and 65 others injured, including 3 children, as a result of a night-time combined Russian strike.
The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, officially confirmed that 38 injured people were hospitalized — people continue to seek medical attention.
Currently, doctors are providing all victims with the necessary assistance.
As a result of enemy strikes, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged in Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Darnytskyi districts.
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