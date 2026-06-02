Massive Russian attack on Ukraine: 11 dead in Kyiv and Dnipro

During the night of June 2, Russian invaders carried out a new massive attack on various regions of Ukraine. As of this morning, 7 people were reported dead in Dnipro, and 4 victims of enemy strikes were reported in Kyiv.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on June 2 — all the details

According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and 34 others, including children, were injured in a Russian night strike on the city of Dnipro.

In addition, it is reported that 3 more civilians were injured in the neighboring town of Kamianske.

In Dnipro, apartment buildings were partially destroyed, an enterprise, a fire station, garages were damaged, and cars were destroyed. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to him, 20 injured people are currently hospitalized, 4 of them in serious condition.

All services are working at the scene of the attacks. The area is being surveyed. Fifty houses were damaged. More than 2,000 windows were broken," Ganzha added. Share

In Kyiv, 4 people were killed and 65 others injured, including 3 children, as a result of a night-time combined Russian strike.

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, officially confirmed that 38 injured people were hospitalized — people continue to seek medical attention.

Currently, doctors are providing all victims with the necessary assistance.

Emergency services are working on the ground, continuing to eliminate the consequences of the massive attack on Kyiv. Houses, non-residential premises, and 4 medical facilities have been damaged in various areas of the city. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

As a result of enemy strikes, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged in Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Darnytskyi districts.