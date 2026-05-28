Latvia installs first "dragon teeth" along border with Russia

The barriers are arranged in three rows, about ten meters wide, and are designed to prevent military equipment from crossing the border. Each "tooth" weighs about one and a half tons. As the military noted, the gaps between the elements are so small that no armored vehicle will be able to pass through them.

Latvia prepares for Russian ground invasion

The Latvian National Armed Forces have begun installing the first anti-mobility barriers — the so-called "dragon's teeth" — along the border with Russia.

Preparatory work — construction and manufacturing of barriers — began back in 2024. However, physical installation on state and municipal lands started only in 2025. Share

The process was held back by several factors: construction of border infrastructure, coordination with the State Border Guard, and logistics of facility placement.

One of the main obstacles reported was the issue of private property — much of the infrastructure is being built on private land. A special law has been enacted to address this issue.

According to Andris Rieksts, the officer responsible for the project, the defensive line should not just contain the enemy, but also stop and destroy him directly at the border — and it is Ukraine's experience that makes this approach principled.

If something does happen, we must be ready to destroy them (Russians, — ed.) here, because we see from the example of Ukraine: once we give up territory, it is practically impossible to return it. Share

In addition to the "dragon's teeth", the construction of anti-tank ditches is planned in the future. It is being built jointly by Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. They plan to finish it by 2028.