Latvia reports damage to submarine cable in the Baltic

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinė announced damage to an optical cable owned by a private company in the Baltic Sea.
Points of attention
- Latvia reports damage to an optical cable owned by a private company in the Baltic Sea, prompting an investigation led by the authorities.
- The owner of the damaged cable confirmed the incident, and efforts are ongoing to locate and analyze the extent of the damage.
- The exact reasons behind the damage are still unknown, and multiple theories are being considered by the investigating parties.
Latvia investigates damage to submarine cable in Baltic
According to Silin, damage to an optical cable belonging to a private company was discovered in the Baltic Sea near Liepaja.
The head of the Crisis Management Center, Arvis Zile, told Latvian Television that information about possible damage to the optical cable came from the Lithuanian Crisis Management Center on Saturday, January 3.
After contacting the owner of the fiber optic cable, he confirmed that the cable was damaged. A private company is currently trying to locate the damage.
The exact reasons for what happened are still unknown.
The services continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-