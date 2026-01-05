Latvia reports damage to submarine cable in the Baltic

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinė announced damage to an optical cable owned by a private company in the Baltic Sea.

Latvia investigates damage to submarine cable in Baltic

According to Silin, damage to an optical cable belonging to a private company was discovered in the Baltic Sea near Liepaja.

I am in contact with the Crisis Management Center and the responsible services, the police have begun an investigation, and the investigation is ongoing. Share

The head of the Crisis Management Center, Arvis Zile, told Latvian Television that information about possible damage to the optical cable came from the Lithuanian Crisis Management Center on Saturday, January 3.

After contacting the owner of the fiber optic cable, he confirmed that the cable was damaged. A private company is currently trying to locate the damage.

The exact reasons for what happened are still unknown.

We cannot yet speculate on the causes of the damage. The company, conducting its own analysis and digital measurements, is not ruling out any of the versions at this time. I can confirm that the damage did not affect Latvian users in any way. Share

The services continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.