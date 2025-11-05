Latvia to transfer 21 Patria armored personnel carriers to Ukraine — when exactly
On November 6, Latvia will transfer 21 domestically produced Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers, equipped with machine guns and ammunition, to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive a new batch of armored personnel carriers from Latvia

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Latvia, Andris Spruds.

From the first day of the Russian invasion, Latvia has supported the efforts of Ukraine and its defenders in defending their country. The donation of Latvian-made armored personnel carriers is a significant support for Ukraine's defenders and an opportunity to test the strength and capabilities of Latvian-made armored vehicles on a real battlefield.

As noted by the Latvian Ministry of Defense, the last batch of 21 Latvian Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers will be received by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal at the military base in Adazi. The APCs are equipped with NATO-standard 12.7 mm support machine guns and ammunition.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will also receive spare parts, special repair tools and equipment necessary for servicing armored personnel carriers, as well as a mobile container-type repair workshop and maintenance documentation.

Repair kits will also be provided to repair combat damage to armored personnel carriers.

Earlier, the Latvian government supported the transfer of 42 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers and other types of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is noted that in 2025, Latvia's military assistance to Ukraine will reach 0.3% of GDP by the end of the year. In addition to military support, Latvia is also implementing a training program for Ukrainian soldiers.

