"Latvia is ready." Zelensky announced an important agreement

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had held telephone talks with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevichs. The latter confirmed that his country is ready to join NATO's initiative to arm Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive even more weapons thanks to Latvia

According to the Ukrainian leader, he told his colleague about contacts with allies and the situation in diplomacy.

Shared our vision of what steps are important to take next. Ukraine and all other European countries need a reliable peace and a guaranteed future. It is important that we understand the same thing: this can be achieved thanks to the support of the United States and the unity of Europe. We agreed to coordinate efforts. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The topic of Ukraine's accession to the European Union was also in the spotlight.

According to the Head of State, our country has done everything necessary on this path.

That is why official Kyiv is counting on the opening of the first negotiation cluster.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also recalled that Latvia absolutely fundamentally supports Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.