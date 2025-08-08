"Latvia is ready." Zelensky announced an important agreement

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had held telephone talks with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevichs. The latter confirmed that his country is ready to join NATO's initiative to arm Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's path towards EU membership is progressing, with official Kyiv expecting the opening of the first negotiation cluster, with strong backing from Latvia.
- The discussion also includes the new PURL tool, demonstrating Latvia's readiness to join efforts in supporting Ukraine.
Ukraine will receive even more weapons thanks to Latvia
According to the Ukrainian leader, he told his colleague about contacts with allies and the situation in diplomacy.
The topic of Ukraine's accession to the European Union was also in the spotlight.
According to the Head of State, our country has done everything necessary on this path.
That is why official Kyiv is counting on the opening of the first negotiation cluster.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also recalled that Latvia absolutely fundamentally supports Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.
