Air defense neutralized 40 Russian missiles and 602 UAVs

During the night of June 1-2, the aggressor country Russia launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine using strike UAVs, air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles of various types. In total, the enemy used 73 missiles and 656 drones of various types.

Russian attack on Ukraine on June 1-2 — air defense report

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the attack was Kyiv. In addition, the enemy attacked the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Poltava region, and other regions.

A total of 729 air attack vehicles were detected:

8 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch areas — TOT AR Crimea, Kursk region, Russian Federation);

33 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov regions, TOT AR Crimea);

27 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch areas — Vologda Oblast, Russian Federation);

5 Caliber cruise missiles (launch areas — Caspian Sea);

656 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, "Banderol" loitering munitions, "Parody" type simulator drones (from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda, TOT AR Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 642 targets — 40 missiles and 602 drones of various types:

11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

26 X-101 cruise missiles;

3 Caliber cruise missiles;

602 enemy UAVs of various types.