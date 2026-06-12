The AFU have repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/12/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 36 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of them using MLRS. One enemy assault action was recorded.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice attempted to improve its position in the Staritsa and Lyman areas. One of these attempts is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the direction of Zarichny, Lyman, Novoselivka, Seredny, Drobyshevy, Ozerny, and Torsky. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers tried four times to improve their position towards Zakitne and Kryvaya Luka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Fedorivka. The attack is ongoing.