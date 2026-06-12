The AFU have repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 69.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled over 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, showcasing their resilience and determination in the face of aggression.
- Operational information as of June 12, 2026, reveals the active invasion activities of the Russian army on multiple front lines, with detailed accounts of attacks and assault operations in different directions.
Current situation on the front on June 12
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/12/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 36 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of them using MLRS. One enemy assault action was recorded.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice attempted to improve its position in the Staritsa and Lyman areas. One of these attempts is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the direction of Zarichny, Lyman, Novoselivka, Seredny, Drobyshevy, Ozerny, and Torsky. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers tried four times to improve their position towards Zakitne and Kryvaya Luka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Fedorivka. The attack is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 attacks towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivano-Pol'ya, Gruzske, and Vilne.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 16 times to push our soldiers from the occupied positions towards the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, and Udachne.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the Zlagoda area.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched 21 attacks against the positions of our defenders in the areas of Rybne, Vozdvizhivka, Hulyaipil, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Rivnopillya, Varvarivka, Girky, and Myrny. Four of these attacks are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted one assault operation towards Shcherbaky.
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