The AFU have repelled over 60 assaults by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 65 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled over 60 attacks by invaders on June 5, 2026.
- Hostile actions by the aggressors cover multiple regions including Sumy, Chernihiv, and others.
Current situation on the front on June 5
Operational information as of 16:00 06/05/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropping one KAB, and carried out 35 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried to break through the defenses four times near Starytsia and in the direction of Okhrimivka and Kolodyazne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces towards the settlement of Kupyansk. One clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Novoselivka, Zarichny, Drobyshevy and towards Lyman and Ozerny. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Zakitne. One clash is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made one attempt to dislodge our defenders from the positions they occupied in the Nikiforivka area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok and towards Illinivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 11 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and towards the settlement of Dorozhne.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the areas of Sichneve, Zeleny Gay, Oleksandrograd, and towards Vorony.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks in the area of Dobropillya, Zlagoda and towards Pryluky, Hirky, Hulyaipilsky, Tsvitky, Charivny. Two clashes are ongoing.
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