The AFU have repelled over 60 assaults by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06/05/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropping one KAB, and carried out 35 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried to break through the defenses four times near Starytsia and in the direction of Okhrimivka and Kolodyazne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces towards the settlement of Kupyansk. One clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Novoselivka, Zarichny, Drobyshevy and towards Lyman and Ozerny. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Zakitne. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made one attempt to dislodge our defenders from the positions they occupied in the Nikiforivka area.