The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 1,300 Russian occupiers
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Ukraine
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The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 1,300 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 4, 2026, are about 1,369,340 people. in particular, 1,300 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed another 1,300 Russian occupiers, bringing the total combat losses of Russian troops to over 1.3 million people since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
  • The statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides current information on the equipment losses suffered by the Russian army, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian Federation also lost:

  • tanks — 11,978 (+4),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,676 (+3),

  • artillery systems — 43,247 (+75),

  • MLRS — 1,830 (+4),

  • air defense systems — 1,403 (+0),

  • aircraft — 436 (+0),

  • helicopters — 353 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,562 (+14),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 327,726 (+2,111),

  • cruise missiles — 4,733 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 102,971 (+396),

  • special equipment — 4,248 (+3).

The data is being refined.

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