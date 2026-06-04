The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 1,300 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 4, 2026, are about 1,369,340 people. in particular, 1,300 people - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian Federation also lost:

tanks — 11,978 (+4),

armored combat vehicles — 24,676 (+3),

artillery systems — 43,247 (+75),

MLRS — 1,830 (+4),

air defense systems — 1,403 (+0),

aircraft — 436 (+0),

helicopters — 353 (+0),

ground robotic complexes — 1,562 (+14),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 327,726 (+2,111),

cruise missiles — 4,733 (+0),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 102,971 (+396),

special equipment — 4,248 (+3).

The data is being refined.