The AFU destroyed another 1,410 occupiers and 50 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to June 1, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,365,470 people, of which 1,410 people - over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported destroying 1,410 occupiers and 50 Russian artillery systems, showcasing ongoing resistance against Russian forces.
- The total combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine have surpassed 1,365,470 individuals, with significant losses reported over the past 24 hours.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian Federation also lost:
tanks — 11,966 (+4),
armored combat vehicles — 24,659 (+2),
artillery systems — 43,037 (+50),
MLRS — 1,820 (+1),
air defense systems — 1,399 (+0),
aircraft — 436 (+0),
helicopters — 353 (+0),
ground robotic complexes — 1,528 (+9),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 322,179 (+1,852),
cruise missiles — 4,693 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 101,621 (+384),
special equipment — 4,239 (+5).
The data is being refined.
More on the topic
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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