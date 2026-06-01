The AFU destroyed another 1,410 occupiers and 50 Russian artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed another 1,410 occupiers and 50 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to June 1, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,365,470 people, of which 1,410 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported destroying 1,410 occupiers and 50 Russian artillery systems, showcasing ongoing resistance against Russian forces.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine have surpassed 1,365,470 individuals, with significant losses reported over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian Federation also lost:

  • tanks — 11,966 (+4),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,659 (+2),

  • artillery systems — 43,037 (+50),

  • MLRS — 1,820 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,399 (+0),

  • aircraft — 436 (+0),

  • helicopters — 353 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,528 (+9),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 322,179 (+1,852),

  • cruise missiles — 4,693 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 101,621 (+384),

  • special equipment — 4,239 (+5).

The data is being refined.

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The AFU neutralized more than 50 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
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The AFU destroyed another 1,160 occupiers and 42 Russian artillery systems
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The AFU destroyed another 2,100 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army
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The AFU destroyed another 2,100 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army

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