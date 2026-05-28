The AFU destroyed another 1,160 occupiers and 42 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to May 28, 2026, amount to about 1,360,110 people, including 1,160 people over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,160 occupiers and 42 Russian artillery systems in the recent report.
- Russian troop losses since the beginning of the invasion amount to approximately 1,360,110 people.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russia also lost:
tanks — 11,956 (+1),
armored combat vehicles — 24,625 (+7),
artillery systems — 42,832 (+42),
MLRS — 1,806 (+1),
air defense systems — 1,397 (+0),
aircraft — 436 (+0),
helicopters — 353 (+0),
ground robotic complexes — 1,492 (+7),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 314,902 (+1,560),
cruise missiles — 4,687 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 99,906 (+261),
special equipment — 4,227 (+3).
The data is being refined.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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