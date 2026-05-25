The AFU destroyed another 1,020 occupiers and 47 Russian artillery systems
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Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed another 1,020 occupiers and 47 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to May 25, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,356,940 people, of which 1,020 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1,020 occupiers and 47 Russian artillery systems, contributing to the total combat losses of Russian troops in the ongoing war against Ukraine, which have surpassed 1.3 million people.
  • The statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reveals the significant losses suffered by the Russian army, including the destruction of various military equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles, and aircraft.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian Federation also lost:

  • tanks — 11,953 (+3),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,608 (+5),

  • artillery systems — 42,687 (+47),

  • MLRS — 1,802 (+2),

  • air defense systems — 1,396 (+0),

  • aircraft — 436 (+0),

  • helicopters — 353 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,465 (+14),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 310,245 (+1,924),

  • cruise missiles — 4,687 (+55),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 99,000 (+302),

  • special equipment — 4,218 (+2).

The data is being refined.

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The AFU neutralized almost 50 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
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Situation in the Pokrovsk direction — the AFU neutralized 60 invaders
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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