The AFU destroyed another 1,020 occupiers and 47 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to May 25, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,356,940 people, of which 1,020 people - over the past 24 hours.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian Federation also lost:

tanks — 11,953 (+3),

armored combat vehicles — 24,608 (+5),

artillery systems — 42,687 (+47),

MLRS — 1,802 (+2),

air defense systems — 1,396 (+0),

aircraft — 436 (+0),

helicopters — 353 (+0),

ground robotic complexes — 1,465 (+14),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 310,245 (+1,924),

cruise missiles — 4,687 (+55),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 99,000 (+302),

special equipment — 4,218 (+2).

The data is being refined.