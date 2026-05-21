The AFU have repelled more than 70 attacks by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 76.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a total of 76 attacks by the invaders on various frontlines.
- The conflict has impacted settlements in different directions including Sumy, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, and others.
Current situation on the front on May 21
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/21/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one air strike, using three anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 44 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops. One enemy assault action was recorded.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy tried five times to improve its position in the areas of Izbitsky, Lyman, and the settlement of Vilcha.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations in the direction of Kurylivka, Kivsharivka, and Novoplatonivka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Zarechny and Lyman. Both of these attacks are still ongoing.
On the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers once tried to improve their position towards Riznykivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Minkivka. The attack is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 attacks towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivano-Pol, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Toretske.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 24 times to push our soldiers from their occupied positions towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Toretske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Kam'yanka, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried three times to advance towards Verbovye and Ternovoye.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 19 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Novy Zaporizhzhia, Dobropillya, Rybne, Zlagoda, Zaliznychny, Tsvitkove, Vozdvizhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Hulyaipilsky, and Charivne. One of these attacks is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted one assault operation towards Shcherbaky.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked once towards the Antoniv Bridge.
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