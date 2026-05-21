The AFU have repelled more than 70 attacks by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/21/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one air strike, using three anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 44 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops. One enemy assault action was recorded.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy tried five times to improve its position in the areas of Izbitsky, Lyman, and the settlement of Vilcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations in the direction of Kurylivka, Kivsharivka, and Novoplatonivka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Zarechny and Lyman. Both of these attacks are still ongoing.

On the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers once tried to improve their position towards Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Minkivka. The attack is ongoing.