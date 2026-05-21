The AFU destroyed another 910 occupiers and 54 Russian artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed another 910 occupiers and 54 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

Total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to May 21, 2026 reached about 1,352,980 people, of which 910 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops faced a major setback with the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminating 910 soldiers and destroying 54 artillery systems in the latest 24-hour combat.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the ongoing war from February 24, 2022, to May 21, 2026, have reached a staggering 1,352,980 people according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,943 (+0),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,591 (+5),

  • artillery systems — 42,454 (+54),

  • MLRS — 1,797 (+2),

  • air defense systems — 1,389 (+1),

  • aircraft — 436 (+0),

  • helicopters — 353 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,436 (+4),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 302,787 (+1,715),

  • cruise missiles — 4,632 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 98,070 (+202),

  • special equipment — 4,207 (+1).

Data refinement is ongoing.

More on the topic

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The AFU have repelled more than 40 assaults by the invaders since the beginning of the day
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The AFU neutralized over 70 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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Category
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Publication date
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The AFU neutralized 45 invaders in the Pokrovske direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses

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