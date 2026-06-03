The AFU have engaged in 83 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 03.06.2026 regarding the repulsion of the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The aggressor was also active in the Lyman direction , carrying out 11 assaults near the settlements of Derylove, Drobysheve, Stavky, Lyman, Ozerne, and Yampil. One combat clash here is still ongoing.

On the Kupyansk sector of the front, the occupiers attacked twice, trying to squeeze our units near Novoplatonivka and Kupyansk. One battle is still ongoing.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders twice tried to break through the defenses near the settlements of Vilcha and Okhrimivka. One fierce battle is still ongoing.

There was one combat engagement in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . There, the enemy carried out two air strikes using five guided bombs, and also shelled our lines and peaceful villages 30 times, twice using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Slavic direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully thwarted seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kaleniki, Kryva Luka, and Zakytne.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders successfully stopped seven enemy attacks that attempted to break through our defensive lines near Kostyantynivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Rusynivka Yar, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried 23 times to knock our defenders out of the occupied lines in the areas of Vilny, Kucherovy Yar, Rodynsky, Hryshyn, Pokrovsk, Novomykolaivka, and Udachny. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Sichneve, and Ternove. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces are holding their ground firmly: 16 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled in the areas of the settlements of Pryluky, Dobropillya, Tsvitkove, Solodke, Vozdvizhivka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostyantynivka, Varvarivka, Hulyaipilske, and Charivne, and three more battles are ongoing.