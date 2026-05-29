The AFU have engaged in 60 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/29/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 32 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of which were using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Lyman, and in the direction of Ternova.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of the settlements of Kivsharivka and Novoplatonivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.