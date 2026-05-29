The AFU have engaged in 60 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 60 times.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has carried out 60 attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on May 29, with ongoing clashes in various directions.
- Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled several attempts by enemy invaders in different settlements, showcasing resilience and determination.
Current situation on the front on May 29
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/29/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 32 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of which were using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Lyman, and in the direction of Ternova.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of the settlements of Kivsharivka and Novoplatonivka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Nikyforivka and towards Tykhoniivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders stopped five attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Ivanopillya, and Rusyn Yar.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 23 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Vilne, Toretske, Novye Shakhove, Shevchenko. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations from the beginning of the day.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Dobropil area and towards Novy Zaporizhzhia, Vozdvizhivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkiv, and Charivne. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance six times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki and Plavnia. One clash is currently ongoing.
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