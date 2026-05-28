There have been 61 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/28/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Five clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , one of which is still ongoing. The enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped 15 guided bombs, and carried out 46 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Shevyakivka, Lyman, and in the direction of Izbitsky. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the areas of Kivsharivka and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, there were six attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novomykhailivka, Lyman, and Dibrova. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped the invaders' attempt to advance near the settlement of Riznykovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy was repulsed in the area of the settlement of Markove.