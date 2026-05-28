There have been 61 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day on May 28, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 61 times.
Points of attention
- 61 clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army on May 28, indicating a continued tense situation on the front lines.
- The aggressor carried out multiple attacks in various regions, including Sumy and Chernihiv, prompting reactions from the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Current situation on the front on May 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/28/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Five clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , one of which is still ongoing. The enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped 15 guided bombs, and carried out 46 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Shevyakivka, Lyman, and in the direction of Izbitsky. One clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the areas of Kivsharivka and Kupyansk.
In the Lyman direction, there were six attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novomykhailivka, Lyman, and Dibrova. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped the invaders' attempt to advance near the settlement of Riznykovka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy was repulsed in the area of the settlement of Markove.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine attacks near Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, and Rusyn Yar. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 17 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Novy Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy once attacked in the area of the settlement of Sichneve.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Myrne, Dobropillya, Vozdvizhivka, Girke, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipilske, and Charivne.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Shcherbaki.
In the Dnieper direction, Russian invaders attacked once in the area of Belogruy Island.
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