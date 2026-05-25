The AFU have engaged in 65 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 65 times.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, the AfU have engaged in 65 clashes with the Russian army, with attacks on settlements and troop positions.
- Operational updates as of May 25 reveal ongoing conflicts in various directions, including North-Slobozhansky, Kursk, South-Slobozhansky, and more.
Current situation on the front on May 25
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 49 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Okhrimivka, and Kolodyazne. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times today in the areas of the settlements of Kivsharivka, Podoli, and Borivska Andriivka. One clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched seven clashes in the areas of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavki, Yampol, and Ozerne, and two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kryva Luka, Zakitne, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders stopped six attacks near Kostyantynivka, Ivano-Frankivka, and Illinivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 25 times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Kutuzivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, and Novopavlivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillya, Novye Zaporizhzhia, Zlagoda, Rybne, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostyantynivka, and Charivne. One clash is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilogirya and Shcherbaki. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Prydniprovs'ky direction, our defenders stopped the enemy's attempt to advance towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.
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