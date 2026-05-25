The AFU have engaged in 65 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 49 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Okhrimivka, and Kolodyazne. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times today in the areas of the settlements of Kivsharivka, Podoli, and Borivska Andriivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched seven clashes in the areas of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavki, Yampol, and Ozerne, and two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kryva Luka, Zakitne, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.