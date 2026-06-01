Situation at the front — the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in 62 clashes with the Russian army

Since the beginning of this day, the occupation forces have stormed the positions of our defenders 62 times, and Russian artillery continues to mercilessly pound the Ukrainian border.
Points of attention
- 62 clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian army across multiple directions of hostilities.
- Russian artillery continues to pound Ukrainian border positions, with ongoing combat clashes in various regions including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, and more.
Current situation on the front on June 1
Operational information as of 16:00 06/01/2026 regarding the repulsion of the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , one battle is still ongoing. There, the enemy shelled our positions and peaceful villages 50 times, including eight times using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried four times to break through the defenses near Veterinarne, Staritsa, and Prylipka. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers once went on the attack, trying to displace our units near Kurylivka.
The aggressor was active in the Lyman direction , carrying out four assaults near Kopanky, Drobyshevy, Lyman, and Yampol.
In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully thwarted two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Kryvaya Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Konstantinovka direction, Russian units conducted seven attacks, attempting to advance near Ivano-Frankivsk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kucherovy Yar and Novy Shakhovy.
The intensity of fighting in the Pokrovsky direction remains traditionally high, where the enemy tried 25 times to knock our defenders out of the occupied positions in the areas of Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetsky, Udachny, Horikhovo and in the direction of the settlements of Novy Donbas, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Sergiyevka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Verbove.
In the Hulyaipil direction, 11 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillya, Olenokostyantynivka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, and in the direction of Kosivtsevo, Rizvdyanka, and Tsvitkovo. Two more combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, the invaders made two futile attempts to advance in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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