Situation at the front — the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in 62 clashes with the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 06/01/2026 regarding the repulsion of the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , one battle is still ongoing. There, the enemy shelled our positions and peaceful villages 50 times, including eight times using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried four times to break through the defenses near Veterinarne, Staritsa, and Prylipka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers once went on the attack, trying to displace our units near Kurylivka.

The aggressor was active in the Lyman direction , carrying out four assaults near Kopanky, Drobyshevy, Lyman, and Yampol.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully thwarted two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Kryvaya Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.