The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 58 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled over 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, showcasing the ongoing conflict in various directions.
- Detailed information on clashes and attacks in North Slobozhansky, Kursk, South Slobozhansky, Kupyansky, Lymansky, Slavyansky, Kostyantynivsky, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivsky, and Hulyaipilsky directions is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Current situation on the front on May 30
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/30/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Five clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 30 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of the settlements of Veterinarne, Lyman, and in the direction of Izbitsky and Ternova.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of the settlement of Novoosinove and in the Petropavlivka area. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Drobysheve, Stavky, Lyman, and Ozerne. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Kryva Luka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders stopped four attacks near the settlement of Pleshchiivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 19 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy twice tried to advance towards Kalynivka. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 18 enemy attacks in the area of Zlagoda, Olenokostyantynivka and towards Vozdvizhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Hulyaipil. Five clashes are ongoing.
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