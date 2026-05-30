The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/30/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Five clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 30 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of the settlements of Veterinarne, Lyman, and in the direction of Izbitsky and Ternova.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of the settlement of Novoosinove and in the Petropavlivka area. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Drobysheve, Stavky, Lyman, and Ozerne. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Kryva Luka.