The AFU have repelled more than 70 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 73 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled over 70 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
- Various Ukrainian positions in different directions have been targeted by the Russian aggressor, with artillery shelling reported in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
Current situation on the front on June 10
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10.06.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
One combat engagement took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions; the enemy also launched 49 attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.
Two attempts to break through our defenses were recorded in the South-Slobozhansk direction in the Starytsia area and in the direction of Okhrimivka.
In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked our positions once in the direction of the settlement of Kupyansk Vuzlovyi.
13 attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the Lyman direction near the settlements of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Yampil and in the direction of Lyman and Ozerne, two clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped six attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Riznykivka, and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Chasovy Yar area.
Four attacks were repelled by our defenders in the Kostyantynivka direction near Pleshchiivka and in the direction of Kostyantynivka, Vilne, one clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 28 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of Hryshyn, Kotlyny, Udachny and in the direction of Hannivka, Bilytsky, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodny, Novopavlivka, one clash is ongoing.
Once the enemy tried to advance near Zeleny Gay in the Oleksandrivka direction.
The defense forces successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks in the Hulyaipil direction in the areas of Pryluky, Zaliznychny, Charivny, and in the direction of Dobropillya, Vozdvizhivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Girky, and Novoselivka.
Once the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders in the Orikhiv direction in the direction of Novaya Tokmachka.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to break through our defenses in the area of Belogrudy Island.
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