The AFU have repelled more than 70 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10.06.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One combat engagement took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions; the enemy also launched 49 attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

Two attempts to break through our defenses were recorded in the South-Slobozhansk direction in the Starytsia area and in the direction of Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked our positions once in the direction of the settlement of Kupyansk Vuzlovyi.

13 attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the Lyman direction near the settlements of Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Yampil and in the direction of Lyman and Ozerne, two clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped six attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Riznykivka, and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Chasovy Yar area.