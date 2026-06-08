The AFU have engaged in 60 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 60 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have engaged in 60 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day, defending positions in various regions of Ukraine.
- Multiple attempts by the invaders to attack settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, using artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.
Current situation on the front on June 8
Operational information as of 16:00 06/08/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
One clash occurred in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 23 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried five times to break through the defenses in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Lyman, Starytsia, and towards Volokhivka.
In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of the settlement of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attempts by the invaders to advance in the Novoselivka area and towards Drobysheve, Dibrova, and Lyman. Five clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped nine attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Riznykivka, Zakitne, and Lypivka. Another clash is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled four attacks near the settlements of Ivano-Frankivsk, Pleshchiivka, and Illinivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 28 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne and towards the settlements of Novy Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Sergiyevka, Novopidhorodne, Dorozhne. Three clashes are ongoing.
On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy once tried to advance in the Sichneve area.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 22 enemy attacks in the area of Dobropillya, Olenokostyantynivka and towards Vozdvizhivka, Kosivtsevo, Tsvitkovo, Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipilsky, Charivny. Another clash is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki and Plavni.
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