The AFU have engaged in 60 clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06/08/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One clash occurred in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 23 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried five times to break through the defenses in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Lyman, Starytsia, and towards Volokhivka.

In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of the settlement of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attempts by the invaders to advance in the Novoselivka area and towards Drobysheve, Dibrova, and Lyman. Five clashes are currently ongoing.