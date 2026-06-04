Watch: the AFU took temporarily occupied Horlivka under drone control

Fighters of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the taking under drone control of Horlivka, Donetsk region, temporarily occupied by the Russians.

Ukrainian fighters use drones to control Horlivka in the Donetsk region

This is stated in the brigade's post on social media.

Knight pilots took control of Horlivka, the 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade noted.

Operators of the Spalah unmanned systems battalion of the 28th brigade are increasingly striking at logistics in the Russian rear. Trucks, cars, ATVs — everything that enters temporarily occupied Horlivka is burned there. Share

As the military noted, "the city itself is located approximately 35-40 km from our positions. And if earlier the enemy rode there relatively calmly, now his transport is under regular attacks."