Watch: the AFU took temporarily occupied Horlivka under drone control

Fighters of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the taking under drone control of Horlivka, Donetsk region, temporarily occupied by the Russians.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian fighters of the 28th mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign have successfully taken temporarily occupied Horlivka under drone control.
- Drones operated by the 'Spalakh' battalion are being used to strike at enemy logistics and vehicles, disrupting their operations in the region.
Ukrainian fighters use drones to control Horlivka in the Donetsk region
This is stated in the brigade's post on social media.
Knight pilots took control of Horlivka, the 28th Motorized Rifle Brigade noted.
As the military noted, "the city itself is located approximately 35-40 km from our positions. And if earlier the enemy rode there relatively calmly, now his transport is under regular attacks."
Earlier, fighters of the unmanned systems battalion of the third separate assault brigade struck at the logistics of the Russian invaders in the Luhansk region, reaching the Izvaryne checkpoint itself — more than 205 km deep into enemy-controlled territory.