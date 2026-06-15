The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled more than 50 assaults by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/15/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers tried six times to improve their position towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Kryvaya Luka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the direction of Zarichny, Lyman, Novoselivka, Drobyshevy, Dibrova, and Yampol. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried four times to improve its position in the areas of the settlements of Izbitske, Vilcha, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory. Two of these attempts are still ongoing.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 26 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of them using MLRS. Three enemy assault actions were recorded.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out seven attacks towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Vilne. One of them is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried eight times to push our soldiers from the occupied positions towards the settlements of Dobropillya, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the areas of Zlagoda and Kalynivske.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched nine attacks on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Zlagoda, Dobropillya, Radisne, Rivnopillya, Vozdvizhivka, Hulyaipillya, Dolinka, and Charivne. One of these attacks is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two assault operations towards Pavlovka. One of them is still ongoing.