Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 50 invaders

In total, 193 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on June 12

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06/12/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 61 air strikes, dropping 193 guided bombs. In addition, it used 6,186 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,341 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy launched 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance towards the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne.

Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today 50 occupiers were eliminated and 12 wounded in this direction, two units of automotive equipment and three guns were destroyed.