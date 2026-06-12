Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 50 invaders
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Ukraine
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Situation in the Pokrovsky direction — the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 50 invaders

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

In total, 193 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces have successfully eliminated 50 invaders in the Pokrovsky direction amidst ongoing combat clashes with Russian forces.
  • Russian forces conducted 61 air strikes and 2,341 shelling of military positions, resulting in significant damage to enemy forces and equipment.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on June 12

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06/12/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 61 air strikes, dropping 193 guided bombs. In addition, it used 6,186 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,341 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy launched 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance towards the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne.

Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today 50 occupiers were eliminated and 12 wounded in this direction, two units of automotive equipment and three guns were destroyed.

Nine vehicles, one MLRS, three guns, 76 enemy shelters and two UAV control points were also damaged. 271 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
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Додати до обраного
The AFU neutralized 60 invaders in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers neutralized almost 60 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated almost 50 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses

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