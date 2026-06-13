Situation at the front — the AFU repelled over 60 assaults by the invaders

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/13/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One combat clash has taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The invaders carried out three air strikes using nine guided bombs, as well as 24 shelling attacks, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times, one clash is still ongoing. The fighting took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance towards Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction , the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses six times, two clashes are currently ongoing. Assault actions were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova, Torske, and Ozerne.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Kryva Luka and Zakytne four times.