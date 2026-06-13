Situation at the front — the AFU repelled over 60 assaults by the invaders

The enemy has carried out 61 offensive operations. The occupiers continue to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled more than 60 assaults by the occupiers in various regions of Ukraine.
- The invaders continue to use aviation and artillery in their offensive operations along the border areas.
Current situation on the front on June 13
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/13/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
One combat clash has taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The invaders carried out three air strikes using nine guided bombs, as well as 24 shelling attacks, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times, one clash is still ongoing. The fighting took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyman.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance towards Novoplatonivka.
In the Lyman direction , the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses six times, two clashes are currently ongoing. Assault actions were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova, Torske, and Ozerne.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Kryva Luka and Zakytne four times.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out four attacks, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy was active near the settlements of Ivano-Frankivsk, Illinivka, and Kostyantynivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 15 assault actions of the aggressor. The invaders attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vasylivka, Hryshyne, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novopidhorodne, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novopavlivka.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once in the Voronyye area.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the invaders carried out 21 attacks, five clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy pressed in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillya, Vozdvizhivka, Olenokostyantynivka, Hulyaipilske, Ternuvaty, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Stepove and Stepnohirsk.
In the Prydniprovs'kyi direction, one enemy attack was recorded in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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