The AFU destroyed another 1,310 occupiers and 74 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 11, 2026, amount to about 1,378,820 people, including 1,310 in the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have inflicted significant combat losses on the Russian army, destroying 1,310 occupiers and 74 artillery systems in the past 24 hours.
- The Russian army has suffered heavy losses in terms of equipment including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more during the invasion of Ukraine.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 12,010 (+6),
armored combat vehicles — 24,727 (+10),
artillery systems — 43,787 (+74),
MLRS — 1,859 (+2),
air defense systems — 1,416 (+2),
aircraft — 436 (+0),
helicopters — 353 (+0),
ground robotic complexes — 1,628 (+9),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 342,651 (+2,120),
cruise missiles — 4,733 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 105,498 (+326),
special equipment — 4,277 (+10).
The data is being refined.
More on the topic
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- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-