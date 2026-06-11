The AFU destroyed another 1,310 occupiers and 74 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 11, 2026, amount to about 1,378,820 people, including 1,310 in the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 12,010 (+6),

armored combat vehicles — 24,727 (+10),

artillery systems — 43,787 (+74),

MLRS — 1,859 (+2),

air defense systems — 1,416 (+2),

aircraft — 436 (+0),

helicopters — 353 (+0),

ground robotic complexes — 1,628 (+9),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 342,651 (+2,120),

cruise missiles — 4,733 (+0),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 105,498 (+326),

special equipment — 4,277 (+10).

The data is being refined.