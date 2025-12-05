The AFU must exhaust the Russian army as much as possible — Syrsky

Ukraine's strategy is to exhaust the Russian army as much as possible and prevent its advance. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are also carrying out strikes on Russian territory to undermine the occupiers' defense potential.

Syrsky announced the strategy of the AFU in the war against the Russian army

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

Our strategy is to exhaust the Russian army as much as possible, prevent its advance, and hold our territory. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are simultaneously striking the enemy in the rear, in operational depth, and in Russia itself, with the aim of undermining its defense potential and industrial capabilities.

The general said that the fiercest fighting is currently taking place around Pokrovsk, as well as the northeastern city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region. Clashes are also taking place in the Lyman area and near the city of Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia region.

The Ukrainian army is conducting a strategic defensive operation aimed at containing the enemy's advance, preventing its breakthrough in depth, inflicting maximum losses, and conducting counteroffensive actions in those sectors where we see the enemy's vulnerability. Share

As a reminder, Syrsky stated that the main task now is to "protect the Ukrainian land, country and population." The general added that he does not even allow himself to consider a scenario in which Ukraine would be forced to give Russia the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions.