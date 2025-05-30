The AFU neutralized 160 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day
The AFU neutralized 160 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Since the beginning of this day, 149 combat clashes have occurred.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully neutralized 160 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during combat clashes.
  • 149 combat clashes occurred, resulting in significant losses on the side of the occupiers, with 85 of them eliminated irreversibly.
  • The Russians conducted multiple missile and air strikes, as well as shelling, on Ukrainian military positions and settlements, leading to ongoing defense efforts by Ukrainian troops.

85 Russian occupiers eliminated in Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the occupiers carried out one missile and 68 air strikes, using two missiles and 107 KABs. In addition, the Russians engaged 1,384 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 4,355 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, invading units tried to break through our defenses 38 times in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Zvirovo, Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Andriivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka, and Oleksiivka.

There are still three ongoing clashes.

Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zorya, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Poltavka, Koptevo, Novotoretske, Druzhkivka, Dovha Balka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka were hit by airstrikes.

Today, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 160 occupiers in this direction, 85 of them irreversibly.

Also destroyed:

  • 13 cars,

  • 5 motorcycles,

  • 1 mortar,

  • 15 UAVs,

  • 1 armored combat vehicle.

In addition, the occupants' howitzer and motorcycle were damaged.

