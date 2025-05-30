The AFU neutralized 160 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

Since the beginning of this day, 149 combat clashes have occurred.

85 Russian occupiers eliminated in Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the occupiers carried out one missile and 68 air strikes, using two missiles and 107 KABs. In addition, the Russians engaged 1,384 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 4,355 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, invading units tried to break through our defenses 38 times in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Zvirovo, Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Andriivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka, and Oleksiivka.

There are still three ongoing clashes.

Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zorya, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Poltavka, Koptevo, Novotoretske, Druzhkivka, Dovha Balka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka were hit by airstrikes.

Today, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 160 occupiers in this direction, 85 of them irreversibly. Share

Also destroyed:

13 cars,

5 motorcycles,

1 mortar,

15 UAVs,

1 armored combat vehicle.

In addition, the occupants' howitzer and motorcycle were damaged.