The AFU repelled almost 60 attacks by the Russian army on 11 front lines

Operational information as of 16:00 02/05/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one offensive attempt, 43 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kupyansk, and the fighting is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Zarichne and towards Stavki, Dibrova. One clash is currently ongoing.

On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Zakitne.