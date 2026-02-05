The AFU repelled almost 60 attacks by the Russian army on 11 front lines

Since the beginning of the day, 56 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively repelling attacks by Russian troops on various front lines.
- The situation on the front remains tense with numerous clashes and shelling of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.
- Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled enemy attempts to advance in various areas, in particular towards Kupyansk, Zakytny, and Kostyantynivka.
Current situation on the front on February 5
Operational information as of 16:00 02/05/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one offensive attempt, 43 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kupyansk, and the fighting is currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Zarichne and towards Stavki, Dibrova. One clash is currently ongoing.
On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Zakitne.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk and towards Kostyantynivka, Ivano-Pol, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 21 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiya and towards Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, and Novy Donbas. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 15 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the Zlagoda area and towards Oleksandrovgrad. One clash is currently ongoing. Zelena Dolyna, Levadne, and Orly were hit by guided bombs.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the areas of Hulyaipil, Myrne and towards Dobropil, Zaliznychne, Pryluk. One clash is still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Barvinivka, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipilske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Girke, Kopani, Vozdvizhivka.
In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-