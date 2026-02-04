The AFU have engaged in 40 clashes with Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 40 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Current situation on the front on February 4
Operational information as of 16:00 02/04/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and carried out 30 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Grafske and Vovchanski Khutory.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by invaders towards the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, and Lyman.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians are trying to advance on the positions of our troops in the Platonovka area and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive operation in the Vasyukivka area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Kleban-Byk, and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 16 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Molodetske, and Filiya. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 11 attacks.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invaders, in the areas of Solodke, Hulyaipil and towards Novy Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne. One clash is still ongoing. Zelene and Verkhnya Tersa were under enemy airstrikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one offensive operation in the Stepnohirsk area. The enemy carried out an air strike on Komyshuvas.
