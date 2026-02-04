The AFU have engaged in 40 clashes with Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 02/04/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and carried out 30 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Grafske and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by invaders towards the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians are trying to advance on the positions of our troops in the Platonovka area and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive operation in the Vasyukivka area.