The AFU have repelled over 130 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/31/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one offensive attempt, 48 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka and towards the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, and Vovchanski Khutory. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka, Pishchany, Novoosynovo, and Novoplatonivka. In total, six clashes have occurred in this direction, three of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Seredne, Zarichne and towards Stavki, Novoserhiivka, and Shyykivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians have tried five times to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, and towards Zakitne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.