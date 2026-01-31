The AFU have repelled over 130 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 135 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Current situation on the front on January 31
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/31/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one offensive attempt, 48 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka and towards the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, and Vovchanski Khutory. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka, Pishchany, Novoosynovo, and Novoplatonivka. In total, six clashes have occurred in this direction, three of which are currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Seredne, Zarichne and towards Stavki, Novoserhiivka, and Shyykivka. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians have tried five times to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, and towards Zakitne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 29 offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk and towards Kostyantynivka, Ivanopillya, Illinivka, Mykolaipilya, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 51 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 47 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times, in the Verbovye area and towards Oleksandrovka, Danylovka, and Novy Zaporizhzhia. Malomykhaylivka was hit by guided bombs.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invaders, in the areas of Hulyaipil, Myrne and towards Dobropil, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Verkhnia Tersa. Six clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Plavni area and towards Lukyanivske.
