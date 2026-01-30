The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,310 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to January 30, 2026 reached about 1,238,710 people, of which 1,310 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

Also, as of January 30, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed: