The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to January 30, 2026 reached about 1,238,710 people, of which 1,310 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.
Points of attention
- In a recent 24-hour period, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,310 Russian occupiers, adding to the total combat losses of over 1,238,710 Russian troops since the conflict began in 2022.
- The Ukrainian defense forces successfully destroyed a substantial amount of enemy equipment, including tanks, combat vehicles, artillery systems, and more, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Also, as of January 30, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed:
tanks — 11,614 (+1),
armored combat vehicles — 23,969 (+4),
artillery systems — 36,748 (+15),
MLRS — 1631 (+2),
air defense systems — 1289 (+1),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
operational-tactical level drones — 119,234 (+555),
cruise missiles — 4205 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
units of automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,319 (+129),
units of special equipment of the Russian army — 4054 (+1).
