The AFU destroyed almost 700 occupiers and 22 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed almost 700 occupiers and 22 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to January 28, 2026 reached about 1,236,570 people, of which 690 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • In the span of 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated nearly 700 occupiers and 22 Russian artillery systems, demonstrating their strength and determination in the conflict.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine has surpassed 1,236,570 individuals, with 690 casualties reported in the recent 24-hour period.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

Also, as of January 28, Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed:

  • tanks — 11,609 (+0),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,958 (+4),

  • 36,713 (+22) artillery systems,

  • multiple launch rocket systems — 1629 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1286 (+0),

  • aircraft — 434 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 117724 (+1012),

  • cruise missiles — 4205 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76102 (+77) units,

  • special equipment of the Russian army — 4,053 (+2) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized another 1,020 Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
There have been almost 50 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?