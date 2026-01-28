The AFU destroyed almost 700 occupiers and 22 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to January 28, 2026 reached about 1,236,570 people, of which 690 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

Also, as of January 28, Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed: