The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to January 28, 2026 reached about 1,236,570 people, of which 690 were eliminated in the last 24 hours.
In the span of 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated nearly 700 occupiers and 22 Russian artillery systems, demonstrating their strength and determination in the conflict.
The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine has surpassed 1,236,570 individuals, with 690 casualties reported in the recent 24-hour period.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Also, as of January 28, Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed:
tanks — 11,609 (+0),
armored combat vehicles — 23,958 (+4),
36,713 (+22) artillery systems,
multiple launch rocket systems — 1629 (+1),
air defense systems — 1286 (+0),
aircraft — 434 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 117724 (+1012),
cruise missiles — 4205 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76102 (+77) units,
special equipment of the Russian army — 4,053 (+2) units.
