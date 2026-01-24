The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day
Ukraine
The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 61.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled over 60 attacks by Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day, demonstrating resilience and strength in the face of aggression.
  • Active enemy actions in various directions, including North-Slobozhansky, Kursk, South-Slobozhansky, Lymansky, have been reported, with ongoing combat engagements and clashes.

Current situation on the front on January 24

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/24/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropping three guided bombs and carrying out 51 shelling attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

  • Four combat clashes took place in the South Slobozhansk direction , the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory and towards the settlements of Krugle and Chuhunivka. One combat clash is ongoing.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders — attacking in the direction of Peschany.

  • In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Zarichne, Torske and towards Druzhelyubivka, two clashes are still ongoing.

  • In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the Zvanivka area, and the battle is still ongoing.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an assault near the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

  • In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 27 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, and Ivanivka. Clashes are currently ongoing in some locations.

  • In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped three assault actions by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyy Hai and Zlagoda.

  • In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor tried to advance 12 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Hulyaipil, Myrne and in the direction of Novy Zaporizhzhia, Dobropil, Zelenye, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne. Zirnytsia, Lyubitske, Vozdvizhivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa were under enemy airstrikes.

  • In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Plavni area.

  • On the Dnieper direction, the invaders once unsuccessfully tried to improve their position in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.

