The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/24/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropping three guided bombs and carrying out 51 shelling attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Four combat clashes took place in the South Slobozhansk direction , the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory and towards the settlements of Krugle and Chuhunivka. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders — attacking in the direction of Peschany.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Zarichne, Torske and towards Druzhelyubivka, two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the Zvanivka area, and the battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an assault near the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.