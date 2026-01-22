The situation on the front is escalating — the AFU have repelled over 120 attacks by the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 123.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled over 120 attacks by the Russian army, showcasing their resilience and determination in defending their territory.
- The current situation on the front, updated as of January 22, reveals ongoing clashes and defensive actions by Ukrainian soldiers in various directions, including North Slobozhansk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Dnieper.
Current situation on the front on January 22
Operational information as of 16:00, 01/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Three enemy attacks took place today in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . In addition, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping two guided bombs and carrying out 34 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.
Seven clashes took place in the South Slobozhansk direction , the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and towards Izbitsky. One clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel an enemy attack near the settlement of Synkivka.
In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrne, Drobysheve, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and Yampolivka, two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked twice near the settlement of Svyato-Pokrovske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, seven enemy assault actions took place today in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Markovoye.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillya, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 56 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka. Clashes are currently ongoing in some locations.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped eight assault actions by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske and towards Nechaivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor tried 20 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Hulyaipil, and towards Zelenye and Dobropil.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repel the enemy attack in the Plavni area.
In the Dnieper direction, the occupier made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.
