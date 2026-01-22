The situation on the front is escalating — the AFU have repelled over 120 attacks by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00, 01/22/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three enemy attacks took place today in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . In addition, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping two guided bombs and carrying out 34 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.

Seven clashes took place in the South Slobozhansk direction , the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and towards Izbitsky. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel an enemy attack near the settlement of Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrne, Drobysheve, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and Yampolivka, two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked twice near the settlement of Svyato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven enemy assault actions took place today in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Markovoye.