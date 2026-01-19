Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 70 assaults by the Russian army

Since the beginning of this day, 79 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled more than 70 combat clashes with the Russian army in a single day, showcasing their resilience and dedication to defending their territory.
- Enemy breakthrough attempts have been recorded in multiple directions, including Kursk, Yuzhno-Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lymansk, and others, highlighting the widespread nature of the conflict.
Current situation on the front on January 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/19/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy initially launched one air strike, dropping four anti-aircraft missiles and carrying out 57 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozan direction, there were nine enemy attacks near Prylipka, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Kruhly, Nesterny, Degtyarny, and towards Izbitsky, and four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Stepovaya Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Holubivka, two clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks, in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, and Zarichne.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled the attack of the occupiers towards Pryvillye.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostyantynivka and Novopavlivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 28 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and towards Filia.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Verbovye, Yehorivka and Krasnohirske. The defense forces repelled four enemy assaults, another clash is ongoing. Air strikes with guided bombs hit Pidhavrilivka and Velikomykhailivka.
Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled 16 attacks by the invaders in the Hulyaipol direction , in the areas of Hulyaipol, Solodke, and towards Dobropilly, Varvarivka, and Svyatopetrivka.
