Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 70 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/19/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy initially launched one air strike, dropping four anti-aircraft missiles and carrying out 57 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozan direction, there were nine enemy attacks near Prylipka, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Kruhly, Nesterny, Degtyarny, and towards Izbitsky, and four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Stepovaya Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Holubivka, two clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks, in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, and Zarichne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled the attack of the occupiers towards Pryvillye.