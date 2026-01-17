Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/17/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 42 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks, four clashes are still ongoing, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vovchanskiye Khutory and towards Kruhly and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from the occupied positions towards Petropavlivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Myrne, Zarechne and towards the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. Two clashes are ongoing.