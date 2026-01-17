Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements so far is 62.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled over 60 attacks by the Russian army on various fronts, indicating the intensity of the ongoing conflict.
- Current operational information as of January 17, 2026, reveals active engagements in multiple directions, with the enemy launching airstrikes, guided bomb drops, and attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.
Current situation on the front on January 17
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/17/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 42 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks, four clashes are still ongoing, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vovchanskiye Khutory and towards Kruhly and Chuhunivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from the occupied positions towards Petropavlivka. One battle is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Myrne, Zarechne and towards the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and towards Ivano-Pol, Illinivka, and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novopavlivka and Filia. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 19 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve and Zlagoda. Another clash is ongoing. Dibrova was hit by an airstrike.
In the Hulyaipol direction, 15 clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Hulyaipol and towards Varvarivka and Zelenye. Five of them are currently ongoing. Rizdvyanka and Zaliznychne were once again under enemy airstrikes.
