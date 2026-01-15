The AFU eliminated another 1,150 occupiers and 84 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to January 15, 2026, amount to about 1,223,090 people, of which 1,150 people - over the past 24 hours.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,557 (+7),
armored combat vehicles 23,904 (+2),
artillery systems — 36,182 (+84),
MLRS — 1,611 (+8),
air defense systems — 1,277 (+2),
aircraft — 434 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 107,357 (+929),
cruise missiles — 4,163 (+0),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,306 (+187),
special equipment — 4,042 (+0).
The data is being refined.
