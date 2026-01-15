The AFU eliminated another 1,150 occupiers and 84 Russian artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU eliminated another 1,150 occupiers and 84 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to January 15, 2026, amount to about 1,223,090 people, of which 1,150 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Over 1,223,090 Russian troops have been lost since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, with 1,150 casualties reported in the last 24 hours.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the loss of various equipment by the Russian army, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and more.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,557 (+7),

  • armored combat vehicles 23,904 (+2),

  • artillery systems — 36,182 (+84),

  • MLRS — 1,611 (+8),

  • air defense systems — 1,277 (+2),

  • aircraft — 434 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 107,357 (+929),

  • cruise missiles — 4,163 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,306 (+187),

  • special equipment — 4,042 (+0).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed another 1,060 occupiers and 21 Russian artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
There have been 50 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?