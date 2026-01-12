The AFU destroyed another 1,060 occupiers and 21 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to January 12, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,220,000 people, of which 1,060 - over the past 24 hours.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine report the destruction of 1,060 occupiers and 21 Russian artillery systems in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,541 (+0),
armored combat vehicles — 23,892 (+7),
artillery systems — 35,973 (+21),
MLRS — 1,598 (+0),
air defense systems — 1,270 (+1),
aircraft — 434 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 104,421 (+353),
cruise missiles — 4,155 (+0),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,742 (+98),
special equipment — 4,042 (+3).
The data is being refined.
