The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to January 12, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,220,000 people, of which 1,060 - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,541 (+0),

armored combat vehicles — 23,892 (+7),

artillery systems — 35,973 (+21),

MLRS — 1,598 (+0),

air defense systems — 1,270 (+1),

aircraft — 434 (+0),

helicopters — 347 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 104,421 (+353),

cruise missiles — 4,155 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,742 (+98),

special equipment — 4,042 (+3).

The data is being refined.