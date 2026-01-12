The AFU destroyed another 1,060 occupiers and 21 Russian artillery systems
The AFU destroyed another 1,060 occupiers and 21 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to January 12, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,220,000 people, of which 1,060 - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine report the destruction of 1,060 occupiers and 21 Russian artillery systems in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
  • From February 24, 2022 to January 12, 2026, the total combat losses of Russian troops have reached about 1,220,000 individuals, with 1,060 casualties recorded in the last 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,541 (+0),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,892 (+7),

  • artillery systems — 35,973 (+21),

  • MLRS — 1,598 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1,270 (+1),

  • aircraft — 434 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 104,421 (+353),

  • cruise missiles — 4,155 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,742 (+98),

  • special equipment — 4,042 (+3).

The data is being refined.

