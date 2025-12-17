The AFU eliminated another 1,730 Russian invaders — infographic
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU eliminated another 1,730 Russian invaders — infographic

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of December 17, 2025
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,730 Russian occupiers and more than 400 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The enemy carried out numerous air strikes, attacks, and engaged kamikaze drones in an attempt to destroy Ukrainian forces.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine paint a grim picture of the ongoing conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 17, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/17/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,192,350 (+1,730) people

  • tanks — 11,427 (+6) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,758 (+21) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,205 (+33) units.

  • MLRS — 1,571 (+1) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,262 (+1) units.

  • aircraft — 432 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 91,386 (+167) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,361 (+179) units.

  • special equipment — 4,027 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 74 air strikes and dropped 179 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,729 attacks, including 75 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 3,523 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

