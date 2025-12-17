Ukrainian soldiers regain control over part of Pokrovsk

On December 17, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control over 16 square kilometers in the northern part of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Battle of Pokrovsk — latest details

According to Syrsky, during the 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine "Ramstein", he told Ukraine's allies about the development of hostilities at the front.

As the commander-in-chief noted, despite the colossal losses, the Russian invaders are not giving up offensive actions.

The Russian army is traditionally not stopped by the lack of “operational successes.”

Syrsky also drew attention to the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully push the enemy away from Kupyansk, as well as regain control of almost 90 percent of the city's territory.

According to the commander-in-chief, he separately focused on the situation in the Pokrovsky direction.

He also recalled that the Russian army has been unsuccessfully trying to capture Pokrovsk for over 17 months.