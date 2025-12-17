Ukrainian soldiers regain control over part of Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers regain control over part of Pokrovsk

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Battle of Pokrovsk — latest details
Читати українською

On December 17, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to regain control over 16 square kilometers in the northern part of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Despite substantial losses, the Russian invaders persist in offensive actions, showing their determination to advance.
  • The recent developments underscore the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian soldiers in defending their land and seizing the initiative in the face of adversity.

Battle of Pokrovsk — latest details

According to Syrsky, during the 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine "Ramstein", he told Ukraine's allies about the development of hostilities at the front.

As the commander-in-chief noted, despite the colossal losses, the Russian invaders are not giving up offensive actions.

The Russian army is traditionally not stopped by the lack of “operational successes.”

Syrsky also drew attention to the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully push the enemy away from Kupyansk, as well as regain control of almost 90 percent of the city's territory.

According to the commander-in-chief, he separately focused on the situation in the Pokrovsky direction.

He also recalled that the Russian army has been unsuccessfully trying to capture Pokrovsk for over 17 months.

However, Ukrainian units hold the defense and seize the initiative. As a result of counter-offensive actions, they regained control over 16 sq. km in the northern part of the city. They also recaptured 56 sq. km of territory in the areas of the settlements of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne west of Pokrovsk.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery, oil depot, and artillery depot
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Trump will react to Putin's disruption of the peace agreement — insider data
What is Trump's team preparing for?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacks Zaporizhia — dozens of people injured
Ivan Fedorov
Russia's attack on Zaporizhia - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?