The AFU eliminated 1,400 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The AFU eliminated 1,400 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to January 8, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,215,900 people, including 1,400 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has successfully eliminated 1,400 Russian occupiers in a significant blow to the Russian army.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine have surpassed 1,215,900 people, indicating the intensity of the conflict.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,521 (+6),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,874 (+9),

  • artillery systems — 35,874 (+17),

  • MLRS — 1,596 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,269 (+0),

  • aircraft — 434 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 102,074 (+225),

  • cruise missiles — 4,137 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,336 (+112),

  • special equipment — 4,037 (+0).

The data is being refined.

