There have been 50 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/14/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slavyansk direction, one clash is ongoing in the Fedorivka area.

One clash occurred in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Zarichne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of Petropavlivka and was repulsed.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, there were seven enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and in the directions of the settlements of Grafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Krugle. Currently, three clashes are ongoing.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, our soldiers repelled one attack by the Russian invaders, the enemy launched 64 attacks, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The defense forces stopped ten enemy attacks in the Kostyantynivka direction. The invader tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillya, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka and Torske.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian troops have attempted to advance 16 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiya and towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, and Hryshyne. Our defenders have already repelled 13 attacks, and three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Sichneve, Zlagoda and towards Ivanivka and Novy Zaporizhzhia. Havrylivka was subjected to an enemy airstrike.

In the Hulyaipil direction, our soldiers repelled six attacks by enemy units in the Hulyaipil area, and two more clashes are still ongoing in the direction of Dobropil, Zeleny, and Svyatopetrivka.