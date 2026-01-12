Almost 80 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. The total number of combat engagements is now 78.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled numerous attacks by the Russian army in various directions, including Kruhly, Terniv, Stavky, and more.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the intense fighting, with 78 clashes reported on January 12, 2026.
Current situation on the front on January 12
Operational information as of 16:00, 01/12/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 61 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not carried out offensive actions.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards the settlements of Krugle, Ternova, Obukhivka and in the area of the settlement of Prylipka. Currently, one clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Novoselivka and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, and Drobysheve, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction , the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Svyato-Pokrovsky area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses 13 times near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillya, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. Clashes continue.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 21 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlement of Kucheriv Yar. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 17 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Zlagoda and towards Novy Zaporizhzhia, one clash is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, 24 clashes took place in the areas of the Hulyaipol settlement and towards Olenokostyantynivka and Varvarivka. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing. Verkhnia Tersa, Barvinivka, and Lyubitske were hit by KAB airstrikes.
