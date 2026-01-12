Almost 80 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00, 01/12/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 61 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not carried out offensive actions.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards the settlements of Krugle, Ternova, Obukhivka and in the area of the settlement of Prylipka. Currently, one clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Novoselivka and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, and Drobysheve, and one clash is ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction , the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Svyato-Pokrovsky area.