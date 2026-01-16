Almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/16/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once tried to wedge into our defenses towards Minkivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians twice tried to advance towards the position of our troops in the Dronivka area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Novovodyanye and Kolodyazy areas.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to displace our units from the occupied positions towards Petropavlivka.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks, five more clashes are ongoing, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, Ambarne, Degtyarne and towards Kruhly.

Two combat clashes have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 81 attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy attacked 15 times near Kostyantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyny, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillya, Yablunivka, Rusyny Yar, and towards Sofiivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 38 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Filia. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 36 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Oleksiivka, Stepove, and Krasnohirske. One clash is ongoing.

In the Hulyaipol direction, 21 clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Hulyaipol, Dorozhnyanka, Zelene and towards Varvarivka. Seven of them are currently ongoing.